I applaud the efforts of U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal and other Democratic house members (as well as conservative lawmakers) to encourage a negotiated settlement to the Ukranian-Russian conflict before the infrastructure of Ukraine is destroyed and many thousands of its citizens die. As a Vietnam veteran, I ask myself why negotiations couldn’t haven’t come sooner in that conflict before 50,000 Americans and countless Vietnamese died.

As much as we all sympathize with the struggles of Ukranian citizens, many people think it’s time to take a broader view of what is best for their country and our own.

In an age where a simple miscalculation or miscommunication could cause massive destruction far away from the battlefield, extra effort must be taken to find peaceful solutions to military conflicts between nuclear-armed nations.

John Morris, Mercer Island