It is with great dismay that I read the article “Russian billionaires’ jets, superyachts roam free amid attack” [Feb. 25, Business].

This is one area where Washington state could have some serious impact. Ban all Russian oligarchs and billionaires’ jets and yachts from Washington ports. They cannot feel free to use Washington harbors and airports to have their pleasure craft serviced. They have to learn that it is not acceptable for Russia to invade Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t listen to the common Russian citizen, but he will listen to Russian billionaires if they become uncomfortable.

Frank van der Harst, Bellevue