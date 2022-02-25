While citing history to justify Russia’s claim to Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has relocated significant military assets from the Russian Far East to bolster his forces on the European front. It might be useful then for Japan to now underscore its equally justifiable claims to the Habomai Islands and Sakhalin by moving some of its considerable military assets to Hokkaido. Likewise, China might be encouraged to restate its longstanding claims to huge swaths of the regions surrounding the Russian cities of Vladivostok and Khabarovsk where I frequently heard references to the “horde” that will inevitably sweep in from the south. Alas, Xi Jing Peng has probably already agreed on a wink with Putin that a swap of the Ukraine for Taiwan will suffice for the time being.

Militarily grabbing territory in the name of empires both recent and long gone is a can of worms that nobody should open anywhere. It is far better to reestablish ties to assets in now neighboring countries through gainful economic, political and cultural exchanges as illustrated in real time by the European Union. This is the alternative to what both Putin and Xi espouse. It is difficult to achieve and maintain, but it has far superior outcomes.

Bill Bettencourt, Shoreline