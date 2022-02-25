What does it mean to be an American? Whose liberty is worth protecting with your life — only your own life, only Native American’s lives, only African American lives, Ukrainians lives? Where does one “draw the line” between those whose liberty Americans will physically defend and those lives we won’t, and why?

Being willing to keep those American promises at any cost defined what was “American” (to me) in the 1960s.

In the evening on Wednesday, without provocation, Russia invaded Ukraine, a sovereign nation seeking liberty from despotism.

If defending liberty at home and abroad, at any cost, is still an “American” obligation, then actively defending Ukrainians’ liberty, with American troops on the ground in Ukraine, is an American obligation, from my perspective.

Greg Gianas, Redmond