The Seattle Times

Re: “With Russia revolt defused, Kremlin, Wagner leaders not seen in public” [June 26, A1]:

War in Ukraine, internal power struggles and a privatized army in revolt are not the only factors Vladimir Putin has to worry about. The Russian Federation is made up of many internal non-Russian republics with populations wondering why their sons are forced to die for corrupt leaders like Putin or to preserve an empire they reject.

I would guess the independence movements along the Volga and in the North Caucasus are watching Moscow’s weakness very carefully now.

Kathleen Braden, Seattle

