Regarding the editorial “Rushed votes erode public trust”: The hypocrites are coming out of the woodwork.
I agree that bills should not be rammed through Congress. However, where were all the critics when the Democrats rammed through Obamacare? To paraphrase U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi at that time: Let’s hurry up and pass it so we can find out what’s in it. Poor legislative actions.
Larry Brickman, Bellevue
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.