Regarding the editorial “Rushed votes erode public trust”: The hypocrites are coming out of the woodwork.

I agree that bills should not be rammed through Congress. However, where were all the critics when the Democrats rammed through Obamacare? To paraphrase U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi at that time: Let’s hurry up and pass it so we can find out what’s in it. Poor legislative actions.

Larry Brickman, Bellevue