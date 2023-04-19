Re: “Seattle utilities consider massive efforts that could help green our grid” [March 22, Pacific NW Magazine]:

Brendan Kiley’s recent article about transitioning our regional energy grid hit several marks with one glaring deficit. Study after study shows that rooftop solar acts as the connective tissue in the clean energy transition from the system of old to the new green grid.

Rooftop solar generates extra energy that can be put back on the grid or stored in batteries, many being produced in Washington. Rooftop solar, when combined with expanded net metering, storage and, particularly, community solar programs, provides access to low-cost clean energy and makes the system equitable while providing the “holy grail” of resilience/stability. This also avoids siting large projects on sacred tribal sites and public lands.

It’s time for the utilities to consider the benefits of folding-in rooftop solar and its related tools. Not doing so forfeits hundreds of millions of Inflation Reduction Act dollars for Washington. Rooftop solar, community solar and incentives for storage can provide fair access to a just, clean energy transition for all Washingtonians.

Markus Virta, president, Washington Solar Energy Industries Association