Re: “ ‘Tax us more’: Ultrarich group urges wealth tax”:
While it was great to read about the 1% wanting to increase its tax rate, there is an even quicker fix that Congress could take to increase revenue — roll back the corporate-tax cut.
All that did was give a quick one-year boost to the economy in the form of one-time bonuses, etc., but it also contributed to the largest deficit we have ever had as a country. Even if the cut were rolled back by half, the resulting revenue increase would be huge.
John Bird, Bellingham
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.