Re: “ ‘Tax us more’: Ultrarich group urges wealth tax”:

While it was great to read about the 1% wanting to increase its tax rate, there is an even quicker fix that Congress could take to increase revenue — roll back the corporate-tax cut.

All that did was give a quick one-year boost to the economy in the form of one-time bonuses, etc., but it also contributed to the largest deficit we have ever had as a country. Even if the cut were rolled back by half, the resulting revenue increase would be huge.

John Bird, Bellingham