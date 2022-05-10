Re: “End of Roe v. Wade looms large in Idaho, where women are likely to seek abortions in Washington” [May 4, Local News]:

I am looking forward to reading about Idaho’s governor and the Idaho state legislature’s plan in creating funding for robust, fact-based sexual education curriculum, and expanding access to birth control and family planning. Because if you want to stop safe abortions, the facts tell us you do that through education and access to birth control and family planning.

But that is not what Idaho and Republican states want. They want power, power over the female body to stop female autonomy and power over our full citizenship.

Wendy Nathan, Seattle