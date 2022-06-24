Sadly, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade Friday, the United States reaffirms the literal truth of the oft-quoted passage from the Declaration of Independence, “All men are created equal.” Not women, of course, just men. And that’s undoubtedly only white, straight, heterosexual men who are landowners — but I’ll have to dig more deeply into the Constitution.

The question must be asked: Why do so many men hate women? Why do so many men wish to subjugate and control them? The United States is gradually becoming the heart of darkness. The ugly American is no longer abroad. He has come home — and lives among us — and has become uglier still.

I have a wife and three daughters. I cannot love a country that cannot love them and grant them the same freedoms I enjoy.

John R. Scannell, Sammamish