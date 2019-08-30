Re: “Deal to fight robocall ‘scourge’ ” [Aug. 23, Business]:

There is another negative impact of robocalls that seems to be overlooked in the general complaints and fears of scams.

The reaction against robocalls has caused a culture shift, and now a large percentage of people won’t even answer the phone unless they recognize the number in advance. The impact of this on local community organizations and congregational volunteerism is devastating.

In my work for a group of congregations on the Eastside, volunteers call people who have already volunteered for work to give them follow-up information, details, get confirmation, etc. Over the years, the success rate of contacting them has plummeted from around 80% to just about 20%, all due to the now-widespread aversion to answering the phone for unrecognized numbers. The failure to make a confirmation before events has caused participation in events to fall off dramatically. Email isn’t much good, either, since spam filters often trash legitimate emails of unknown origin.

The tragic irony is that even with all these additional modern communication “tools,” the result is that it’s actually harder now to contact people than it was when we just had a rotary phone or a stamped envelope to use. We can thank robocalls for that.

Gary Makowski, Bellevue