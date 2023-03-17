Re: “How to ensure mileage-tax revenue is spent on roads” [March 13, Opinion]:

As an alternative to an increase in the state gas tax or the burden of a self reported mileage tax, perhaps we should consider taxing another consumable: tires.

Until smart people invent an alternative, all vehicles use tires and tires have a finite lifetime. A tax added to new tires when purchased, including on new cars, could add the extra revenue needed and catch everyone who uses our roads.

An imprecise estimate of about $15 per tire would generate a 10% increase in funds for highways. Shoppers would look for longer-lasting tires and reduce the waste tire stream.

John Wietfeldt, Seattle