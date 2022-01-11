“This tree has stood here for 500 years. Will it be sold for $17,500?” [Dec. 30, Environment] assessed the majestic Sitka Spruce beyond its monetary value. In the age of climate change, this strain of thought is necessary. We must consider the ecosystem services that these giants hold in terms of climate mitigation and resilience.

This is why tools like the roadless rule are essential. They protect ancient forests that help (and will help) shield our planet from the worst effects of climate change. Here in Washington, breathtaking places like South Quinault Ridge, much of the Kettle Range, Mount Baker and the Dark Divide are all roadless areas. I have been happy to see the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service move forward with its plan to restore protections to Alaska’s Tongass National Forest. Please join me in submitting comment in support of this action through Jan. 24.

Chris Chappell, Seattle