Re: “A hit-and-run driver killed my husband — please slow down” [Aug. 15, Opinion]:

I totally agree with Claudia V. Mason about our need to slow down while we drive. The tragic death of her husband is a sobering reminder how safe driving is so desperately needed.

My father taught me how to drive, and he started with, “When you get behind the wheel and you are frustrated, always say to yourself ‘I would rather be late than the late Marguerite David.’ ” This has been and still is, the way I put my choices in the proper perspective.

I hope this small saying may help student drivers and their loved ones never forget driving is big responsibility.

