How to ensure mileage-tax revenue is spent on roads? Raise the gas tax. If today’s standard was the mileage tax, subjecting 3 million car owners to submit annual reports, we’d embrace the novel idea of a gas tax paid at the pump. If funding a bureaucracy to track individuals, minimize fraud, account for out-of-state travel and for the inability to collect from visitors were the norm, we’d embrace the efficiencies of a change to a simple gas tax.

There are less than 4,000 gas stations in our state that efficiently collect both state and federal gas tax. These revenues are earmarked to highway spending only and provide a reliable stream of funding for road and bridge construction and maintenance. But, for various reasons, revenue hasn’t kept up with need. Raise the gas tax.

A gas tax encourages the trend of consumers purchasing more efficient vehicles. Higher taxes encourage this trend while a per-mileage fee does not. If this creates a loss, the logical solution is to increase revenue via the extremely efficient system in place, rather than introduce another that, at its outset, is fraught with abuse and misappropriation.

