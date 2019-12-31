Re: “What Seattle’s lost in the last decade that we miss the most”:

While I enjoyed the writers’ nostalgia, I believe they all missed the mark. What we all should miss most is a lively, vibrant downtown Seattle.

Have you noticed the number of empty storefronts? History will look back on this time as public policymaking a bad thing worse. Bricks-and-mortar retail is under assault from online retailing. But the installation of bike and bus lanes — who-dreamed-that-up lane configurations like those driving south on Seventh Avenue at Pine Street — has made downtown virtually impassible for cars, the kind that shoppers drive.

Soon downtown will be dead, like so many other cities where cars were removed from the roads. Check out Memphis, Detroit, Minneapolis and more. A majority of us drive cars but, ask anyone, nobody wants to drive downtown any more.

Congratulations to the City Council and SDOT. RIP, downtown.

Skip Kotkins, Seattle