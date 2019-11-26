Re: “Despite skepticism, county to fund ‘Homeward Bound’ busing program”:

In defense of the newly funded King County program to assist in returning people experiencing homelessness to whence they came: Untreated mental illness and substance-use disorders, dysfunctions of the foster-care system, mass incarceration and the results of these societal failures are not the sole province of wealthy, urban coastal areas.

The aforementioned are present in every community, township and small city across America. It is just that people have sought refuge in places that are more “tolerant.” Returning people to their places of origin has the potential of demanding that other city, county and state governments also address the underlying issues of homelessness.

It is time that we as a country put some resources toward helping people return to a level of functioning and have the opportunity to restore their dignity. It is not just up to liberal Seattle to right society’s wrongs.

Shana Cantoni, Seattle