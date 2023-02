Re: “Right turns on red would be limited in WA under bill” [Feb. 16, Local News]:

As a driver, cyclist and pedestrian, I can’t see how eliminating right turns on red lights will reduce accidents. Yes, there could be a pedestrian in the crosswalk, but that is also true when making a right on green.

A better solution might be to have walk signals on only when all cars have red lights.

Rob Snyder, Seattle