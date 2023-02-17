Re: “Right turns on red would be limited in WA under bill” [Feb. 16, Local News]:

Let’s see … violent crime is on the rise, drug dealers get off scott-free, and police can’t pursue criminals who flee. But hey, right turns on red lights is a burning issue for public safety.

And the kicker in this article is the statement that our lawmakers are proposing this “with limited hard data on harm to pedestrians but plenty of intuition about driver behavior.” Well, I have plenty of data that this Legislature has no sense of the right priorities for this state.

Vidya Shastri, Issaquah