Re: “Right turns on red would be limited in WA under bill” [Feb. 16, Local News]:

I have become comfortable with the fact that Seattle does not want me to drive or park or spend money in the Emerald City, and that those of us who drive are the problem. However, do not extend this to the entire state, please!

We have generations of drivers and pedestrians who understand and go into an intersection assuming that the driver can, on a red light, stop, and if the coast is clear then proceed with a right-hand turn. There are signed exceptions, however, this is the general rule.

And now, based on “intuition,” not facts, our Legislature is considering overturning generations of precedence. This would only frustrate and confuse both drivers and pedestrians, and we would be relying on our thinly staffed police departments to enforce this folly.

Ken Boyer, Redmond