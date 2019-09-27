Re: “Seattle plan would tax Uber, Lyft rides to fund streetcar”:

I have been a Lyft driver since September 2014. Rideshare has been a great addition for many residents and visitors of Seattle. The mayor’s proposed tax on rideshare would harm riders and drivers.

I’ve met many passengers who use rideshare for their mode of transportation because it meets their budget and schedules. An increase in cost will have an impact on the overall ridership here in Seattle. With the already high cost of living in the city, many residents have budgeted to use rideshare. As a driver, I feel great knowing that I helped out a senior citizen who is on a limited budget and would have had to walk a mile with a walker otherwise.

For the drivers, a tax on rideshare would only reduce the amount of rides and in effect, our earnings. There is a fine balance when it comes to cost, and ultimately, price-sensitive passengers will opt to utilize their personal vehicle and put more cars on the roads, increasing the already problematic gridlock that is Seattle traffic.

Tony Oh, Bellevue