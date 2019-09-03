Ride-share drivers have got to stop parking in the bike lanes. It’s illegal and dangerous.

When they force us bikers into traffic or unexpectedly fling car doors open, they risk our lives.

I ask that they, please, give us a break and not try to harm those of us who are trying to reduce our impact on Seattle’s heinous traffic problem and the planet.

As for Uber and Lyft riders, if your driver pulls into a bike lane, you should speak up and ask them to wait somewhere else, and report this bad behavior to their company.

Brianna Traxinger, Seattle