I was relieved that Ricky’s Law: Involuntary Treatment Act for Substance Use Disorder, House Bill 1713, was put into effect in Washington Sunday.

We have come a long way in viewing substance disorder as a disease rather than an immoral choice, but Washington still must do more.

Treatment resources should be provided under any circumstance, voluntary or involuntary. Health-care providers should be available when any drug abuser is arrested or in relapse, and police should be required to have special training to ensure the health of those incarcerated. Ricky’s Law should also have an educational component for public schools to further raise awareness and empower teens to report concerns with teaching staff and parents.

While Ricky’s Law is one step in the right direction, we need to get health-care facilities partnering with detox programs and communities for easy access for those who need it the most. We need to fund quality programs for all so that diseases like addiction can be better managed and there is no longer stigma and shame, as well as neglect and death.

Anita Dirini, Arlington