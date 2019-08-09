“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” This describes the members of all three branches of government as it relates to honestly and fearlessly debating the relevance of an 18th-century amendment to the realities of the 21st century.

The Founding Fathers were among the most courageous and visionary political thinkers the world has known, but they were also fallible. Nor could they have anticipated a world in which arms refers to a weapon that fires more rounds in a minute than the arms of the 18th century could fire in a day. It is time for our leaders to demonstrate the courage of the founders and debate whether the Second Amendment serves today’s U.S. citizens well, or if it needs substantive change.

If the politicians are unwilling to listen to the citizens they represent and have that honest debate, then it is up to citizen voters to elect them out of office. And if the citizen voters choose not to do this, then it is we who will be the good men and women doing nothing as innocent people are murdered at the altar of what may be a dead dogma.

Bill Burkland, Seattle