Re: “ ‘The Sacrifice Zone’: Myanmar bears cost of green energy” [Aug 9, Business]:

Don’t fall for the EV scam

That’s intellectual spam

Think now and don’t be dumb

Where do these cars come from?

They’re not made from magical forces

They’re nonrenewable resources

Using metals and minerals from our precious Earth

A new generation of garbage we birth

By exploiting the Third World’s poverty

The green lie clings to its sovereignty

Destroying ecosystems all across our lands

So the power of the few will never switch hands

Reduce, re-use, recycle is not a hard concept

But it doesn’t match our consumerism capitalist precept

Whether you plug in your car, or fill up the tank

We always have our planet Earth to thank

Katherine Nuetzman, Oak Harbor