Re: “ ‘The Sacrifice Zone’: Myanmar bears cost of green energy” [Aug 9, Business]:
Don’t fall for the EV scam
That’s intellectual spam
Think now and don’t be dumb
Where do these cars come from?
They’re not made from magical forces
They’re nonrenewable resources
Using metals and minerals from our precious Earth
A new generation of garbage we birth
By exploiting the Third World’s poverty
The green lie clings to its sovereignty
Destroying ecosystems all across our lands
So the power of the few will never switch hands
Reduce, re-use, recycle is not a hard concept
But it doesn’t match our consumerism capitalist precept
Whether you plug in your car, or fill up the tank
We always have our planet Earth to thank
Katherine Nuetzman, Oak Harbor