There are more guns in America than citizens, which makes gun control untenable, if not impossible. Guns don’t kill people — bullets do. Guns of all types are essentially harmless inanimate objects without ammunition.

My solution to reduce gun violence is really straightforward and would preserve the Second Amendment rights of legal, law abiding gun owners.

Pass a federal law that prohibits the sale or possession of ammunition to or by anyone other than legally registered gun owners with matching firearms with traceable serial numbers they can prove legal ownership. No proof of legal ownership — no bullets. Period.

Such a law would prevent people with tendencies to harm themselves or others from taking someone else’s legally or illegally acquired firearm and buying ammunition for it.

Although mass shootings get all the headlines, it would also help prevent deaths from suicides and domestic violence, both of which take far more lives each year than mass shootings.

Jon Rinker, Seattle