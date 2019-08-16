I do not expect any changes to gun laws as long we have a Republican controlled Senate and White House, together with no common and succinct position on this issue from Democrats.

That said, I think that the gun-law changes should focus on and be limited to restoring the assault-weapons ban and banning high-capacity ammunition clips. They should not include general control on gun ownership, which will never happen. The message needs to be as an assault-rifle ban and be adopted as the Democratic Party’s position on this issue. There should also be a concerted effort to seek the support of the majority of NRA members who enjoy gun ownership for sporting purposes but are not paranoid enough to have the need for an AR-15 for protection.

The specifics should also include lifting of protections for gun manufactures from civil lawsuits and resuming federally funded research on gun violence.

Subir Mukerjee, Olympia