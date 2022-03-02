Re: “ ‘We’ve been here before’: Fatal shooting underscores longtime problems at Seattle’s Third and Pine” [Feb. 28, Law & Justice]:

An increased police presence and arrests to reduce crime in Seattle may be essential, but we need to go further by reforming the criminal-legal system that meets offenders when they arrive at jail. As a physician working in homeless communities, I have witnessed firsthand the myriad harms caused by our ineffective criminal-legal system, not only for those entangled in it but for all of us.

For decades, we have inequitably enforced laws and then subjected to an exclusively punitive system those people entangled in our criminal-legal system while we do almost nothing to address the root causes of crime. This results in distressingly high and inequitable rates of incarceration while the safety and livability of our city declines.

We need to pivot to a restorative justice system emphasizing rehabilitation. Vandalism, shoplifting and violent crime are absolutely unacceptable and must be stopped. These are also often symptoms of early life trauma, disconnection from work and community, and decades of failed drug policy with resultant organized criminal elements that we systematically fail to address. Our current strategy is not only inhumane and immoral, it isn’t working. We can and must do better.

Nancy Connolly, MD, Seattle