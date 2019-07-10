By
The Seattle Times

While reading about Restaurant Unlimited’s stated reason for closing local eateries and filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it occurred to me that there was a critical flaw with its original business plan.

It seems as if the projected success of the chain were wholly dependent upon paying workers a less than living wage. The lesson for future Seattle restaurateurs is that profiteering on the backs of their workers is now a fool’s errand.

Margaret Lord, Seattle

