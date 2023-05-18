Re: “The restaurant service charge isn’t going anywhere” [May 17, Business]:

Please just tell us what your product costs to purchase in the price on the menu! I am so tired of the smoke and mirrors, obfuscation and trickery in the world today.

Seattle restaurateur Evan Leichtling is right: “Going out to a restaurant is a luxury” — just like ocean cruises and movies in theaters. If I can’t afford it, I won’t buy it and I want to know if I can afford it before I buy it.

Service charges that come on the bill after I’ve eaten the meal is bait-and-switch, pure and simple.

Jeffrey Smith, Woodinville