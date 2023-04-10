Re: “Danny Bonaduce redux” [April 9, Pacific NW Magazine]:

I found your article about child star turned Seattle morning radio show co-host Danny Bonaduce to be frivolous and unnecessary. But in such proximity to International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, it was downright offensive.

The description of Bonaduce’s assault on a young female sex worker gravely misgendered this brave transgender woman as a “man,” without remorse or regard. I don’t expect much from the likes of Bonaduce (I mean, truly, so many good folks here and this guy gets eight pages?!), but I do expect much more from our beloved Seattle Times.

I hope you continue to educate yourselves and move forward with compassionate advocacy and as true allies for our marginalized neighbors. Our children and our communities are counting on you to do better, be better.

Catherine Abegg, Edmonds