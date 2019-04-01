Thank you for the vivid account of Metro Bus Driver Eric Stark’s clarity of thought and determination to do his job, even with a bullet in his torso. In my book, Stark is a hero among heroes. Metro Bus drivers valiantly perform their service to the community with patience and courtesy often under difficult circumstances. These drivers deserve not only respect from the community, but from their management.

Metro management must negotiate responsibly and fairly with these heroes in their upcoming contract negotiations. Let’s have no more deals made behind closed doors with the King County Executive like in years past. Let’s pay equal wages across the board. No to two-tiered wages paying new hires substantially less. And let’s hear no more union-busting talk from Sound Transit threatening to privatize public transportation.

The best way to honor these heroes is to negotiate fairly so they can achieve a decent wage and safe working conditions.

Patrick Burns, Seattle