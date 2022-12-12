I awoke to the headlines “Brittney Griner freed in U.S.-Russia prisoner trade” [Dec. 9, A1] and my heart leapt for joy. I scanned the cover page and there it was, another heart stopper: “House vote enshrines legal right in U.S. to same-sex and interracial marriage.” The words “enshrined,” along with “same sex” and “interracial marriage,” struck me to the core.

Enshrined, meaning to cherish, revere, exalt, consecrate and sanctify, is a word of dignity and respect now side-by-side with same-sex marriages and families, and interracial families. And while this is a time for celebration, it is also a time when we continue to face anti-gay sentiment, legislation and violence in some parts of the United States. Too many transgender brothers and sisters, especially Black trans women, are killed daily or take their own lives simply for trying to live their best lives.

Still, I remain grateful and hopeful that love, not hate will win out. It usually does.

Mary Dispenza, Bellevue