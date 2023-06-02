Re: “Segregated in Seattle” [May 28, A1] and “Seattle Schools strove for integration; then it fell apart” [May 29, A1]:

The articles left me saddened, frustrated, yet oddly hopeful.

Saddened because the stubborn problem persists today, as it did when I taught in the district from 1989-2010. Frustrated because there have been successful but unsupported efforts to alleviate this problem that do not include funding. And oddly hopeful because parents are addressing this issue by choosing to send their children to diverse neighborhood schools and working side by side to improve the education of all children.

No silver bullet will solve the ongoing effects of systemic racism and poverty that affect every aspect of our society, including public education. But to quote James Baldwin, “I can’t afford despair.” I want to shout out my gratitude to those who refuse the option of despair: To educators who continue their herculean efforts in what seems like the Sisyphean task of working in low-income schools; to both parents of color and white parents who work side-by-side to make schools better for all children; to educational policymakers who continue to work on lasting solutions to fix the persistent and pernicious injustice that arises from school segregation.

Victoria Bernstein, Seattle