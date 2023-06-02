Re: “Segregated in Seattle” [May 28, A1] and “Seattle Schools strove for integration; then it fell apart” [May 29, A1]:

I was struck by the resegregation articles in the Education Lab series. Author and historian Ibram X. Kendi’s claim that it is not hate that promotes racism in our society but rather self-interest can serve as an illuminating lens when looking at education in Seattle.

It is simple math: When folks with social and economic power pull their kids out of public education, the percentage of needs actually increases but a decreasing census leaves less support for the kids who are left behind.

The Ballard High School lawsuit and the creation of the alternative Center School are clear examples of this self-interest. Let’s face the hypocrisy of a Black Lives Matter sign posted in our front yard, right next to our kids’ Montessori private school. Some of us seem to believe that we must make a choice between our kids’ education and justice for all kids. This false binary will always leave equity behind.

It is time for the citizens of Seattle to talk about what it means to educate all children. It is time to desegregate resources. Public school equity will not happen until we move from ideological platitudes to an embodied practice.

Ron Ruthruff, Seattle