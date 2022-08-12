The Democratic Party has resurrected itself from the ashes of the politically dead. How did this happen? The Republican Party has done an excellent job of splintering itself between those supporting Donald Trump candidates, regardless of their ability to win in November, and those who see the opportunity offered by a weakened Democratic Party: An ineffective president, soaring inflation, border challenges, increased crime, etc., should ensure a Republican victory.

Previously, I voted for Trump because I supported his policies. However, his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election, coupled with his lack of taking immediate actions to quell the Jan. 6 assault on Congress, precludes me from further support. Trump has placed his personal ambitions above those of his party and our country, while U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and others have had the fortitude to speak up and give voice to the views of so many Republicans whose perspective has been lost in the bombastic diatribe he has generated.

His self-centered beliefs, supported by his vocally, strong but often misguided supporters, have given the Democratic Party an unexpected gift, possibly squandering a Republican November general election victory.

Andrew F. Murphy, Bainbridge Island