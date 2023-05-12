Republicans are threatening the foundations of our national and global economies. [“ ‘Biden: Debt meeting ‘productive’, default ‘not an option,’ ” May 10], A1.

They will let Rome burn unless the U.S. budget deficit is reduced by whatever means they choose. But wait — where do these deficits really come from, too much spending or too little revenue?

The last federal surplus came under Democratic President Bill Clinton. That was soon undone by the massive Bush tax cuts for the rich and for corporations, followed by further such cuts under Trump. Democrats attempted to rescind these cuts but were stymied by Republican filibustering. Let the Republicans finally own up to the crisis that they have created and put the national interest ahead of their destructive ideology.

Michael Perlman, Seattle