Re: “Being a Trump backer in a sea of blue” [Nov. 25, Northwest]:

Our democracy will only thrive when we have at least two strong political parties that foster opposing views. A strong, liberal Democratic Party and a strong conservative Republican Party are, and always have been, absolutely essential to the health and vitality of our democracy.

What we must demand from all of our politicians, regardless of their views and opinions and the causes they support or condemn, is a high standard of character including honesty, morality, trust and respect. Former President Donald Trump has never measured up to these essential standards in either his long business career or during his brief time in public office.

To all those ardent “Trump supporters,” I say hang on to all your conservative beliefs and vote accordingly but please focus your energies on candidates who we can all trust and respect including Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Rick Scott, Chris Sununu, Mike Pompeo, Tim Scott, Glenn Youngkin, Liz Cheney and Mike Pence.

Robert Gunther, Sammamish