Re: “Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler will vote to keep Liz Cheney in House Republican leadership”:

Kudos and gratitude to U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, for supporting U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who rightfully called on fellow Republicans to repudiate Donald Trump and his continual lying and attempts to undermine democracy in America.

I’ve disagreed with Cheney on most of her votes and particularly her support of the tragic Iraq War her father, in part, sold to America.

But Cheney is spot-on in her denouncement of Trump and his vile attacks on what was an election Americans should be proud of, where record numbers turned out during a most stressful time. Despite not one case of systemic fraud and the rejection of Trump’s claims in scores of court cases, Trump continues to sew doubt on our country’s democracy.

That Herrera Beutler is in just a small minority of Republicans who repudiate Trump and support Cheney is troubling. I applaud her courage.

Bruce Johnson, Seattle