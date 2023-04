Re: “Idaho abortion ‘trafficking’ bill opens Pandora’s box of questions for WA” [April 1, Northwest]:

I am not an abortion provider. I am not in need of an abortion. I will not be in violation of the potential law. But guess what? I won’t be spending a penny in Idaho. I will not buy gas there, nor vacation there, nor eat in restaurants there. I will not be there for any reason.

And the money I save? More for nonprofit and legal abortion providers in my state.

Shay Schual-Berke, Anacortes