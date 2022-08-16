Re: “Can you reverse abortions? Another flashpoint in debate” [Aug. 15, A1]:

Bunk science is not up for debate.

I’m disappointed that The Seattle Times gave its cover to a so called “expert” to promote the dangerous and false idea of “reverse abortions” and treats these anti-abortion advocates as the equal side of a debate.

The “abortion pill reversal” folks are undermining a fundamental right to health care. These are often the same people who go after birth control as an abortifacient. The false information they spread can endanger lives.

Safe and legal abortion is a right and a necessary health care practice.

Emma Allen, Seattle, Puget Sound Mobilization for Reproductive Justice