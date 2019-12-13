Re: “We’ve come too far to regress on reproductive rights” [Dec. 7, Opinion]:

I’m 80 years old, and ever since I was in high school in the 1950s, I’ve been a supporter of zero population growth. I was very happy to see Roe v. Wade become law.

I am not “unreligious,” but I have always felt that population control should be the goal of every country.

When I read “Angela’s Ashes” by Frank McCourt, it made me sick to learn what Irish women had to endure in the 1930s and ’40s in lives full of poverty, pregnancies and sickness because there was no birth control.

Birth control should be available to every woman in America (and the world) who is sexually active. Sex does not occur just for procreation. To keep sexually active women devoid of birth control is to condemn them. It’s so wrong. All women deserve the freedom to choose the size of their families, and do what is best for their lives and their families’ lives.

Those who don’t believe in abortion shouldn’t have one, but they need to stay out of others’ lives.

Sonja Schoenleber, Port Townsend