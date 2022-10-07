Re: “White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis” [Sept. 22, Nation]:

I am living proof of the necessity for women in abdominal crisis being allowed to be seen by doctors, whether or not the initial diagnosis is ectopic pregnancy.

As a 19-year-old newlywed, 63 years ago, I didn’t recognize the symptoms of Type 1 diabetes which, in a matter of days, turned into a severe condition known as ketoacidosis, the symptoms of which are similar to those of ectopic pregnancy and ruptured appendix. By happenstance, I saw an OB-GYN specialist in a reputable hospital in Denver, where we’d just settled. His initial diagnosis was either ectopic pregnancy or ruptured appendix, and because timing of treatment is crucial in both of those instances, he insisted on doing exploratory surgery, which led to finding neither ectopic pregnancy nor ruptured appendix but the diagnosis of diabetic ketoacidosis, which nearly took my life. Thanks to great doctors and our ability to get needed insulin, etc., through the years, I have led a pretty normal, healthy life.

These early circumstances were somewhat unusual, but medicine is a complicated field, and misdiagnosis still happens. Keeping doctors from even seeing women in abdominal crisis because they may be pregnant is going to create more loss of innocent life.

Sheila Giesler, Lynnwood