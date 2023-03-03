Re: “Catholic health care restrictions lead WA Legislature to eye changes” [Feb. 6, Local News]:

I am a rank-and-file member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 46 and 46’s Women’s Committee. After the overturning of Roe v. Wade and witnessing the increased number of anti-trans bills and laws being introduced across the country, the Women’s Committee knew we needed to take action. We drafted the “Resolutions for Reproductive Justice and Trans Health Care,” which was passed by our membership in September 2022.

After reading this article, I was even more thankful that my union has taken a strong stance in support of reproductive health care. One of the key resolutions is “to support legislation that protects abortion and trans rights at the state level, such as the Keep Our Care Act (Senate Bill 5241).” Our union’s medical insurance covers abortion care and gender-affirming care, but that means very little without affordable and equitable access.

That’s why we need lawmakers to pass this bill now. I am urging lawmakers, including those who hold the power to move this bill forward, to follow in the steps of my union siblings and support the Keep Our Care Act.

Tori Westman, Seattle