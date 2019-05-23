The Seattle Times recent editorial, “Boeing and the FAA must restore public trust,” correctly calls on the FAA to reassert its authority. However, it fails to call out Boeing on what it needs to do to regain the public trust.

There is no doubt that Boeing engineers will find a technical fix. However, the greater challenge for the company is to restore the public trust in its management decisions, which played a part in the catastrophic crashes.

The Boeing board needs to replace top management with people who will always put safety over profitability. Only then can the public feel safe.

Subir Mukerjee, Olympia