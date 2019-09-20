Re: “U.N. Agency lays out backpacks for every child killed in conflict”:

The backpacks arranged like gravestones was a powerful image and an important reminder of the tragic costs of war. The United States has a military presence in each of the countries that was mentioned, Afghanistan, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and our involvement in many of these conflicts was not voted on by Congress.

I hope that all of our political representatives from the Seattle area devote their energies toward repealing the 2001 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force. The current AUMFs give too much power to the executive office and should be replaced.

Congress, and the American people, should decide when we go to war. Our collective involvement in the deaths of thousands of children should not be determined by one person.

Erica Schweizer, Seattle