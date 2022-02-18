Re: “King County repeals mandatory bicycle helmet law” [Feb. 17, Local News]:

This decision, with only one opposing vote on the board of health, is terribly misguided.

If the problem is law enforcement, then governments and police should deal with that, especially if it’s “disproportionate” law enforcement. But dealing with law enforcement by repealing the entire law will definitely increase traumatic brain injuries.

The Group Health Foundation, predecessor to the Kaiser Permanente Foundation, sponsored original, evidence-based, peer-reviewed research more than 20 years ago that documented the value of bike helmets, especially for young people.

The research findings were blunt: Helmets reduced head and brain injuries.

Is there any comparable scientific data to prove otherwise? If not, keep the law and improve enforcement.

Richard Page, Seattle