By
The Seattle Times

I have always been fortunate to have at least one journalist and lawyer as friends, which helps me keep an honest assessment of their professional integrity.

State Rep. Matt Shea’s comments would be amusing if not for the state of discourse in this country.

Rep. Shea should be a little more empathetic since his sentiments are not unlike those felt by many toward our politicians.

John M. Stone, Seattle

Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com.