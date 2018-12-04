U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal met with Honduran migrants who are trying to save their lives by escaping dangerous conditions. She said, “It’s heartbreaking to see what essentially is a manufactured crisis on the southern border” and assisted five asylum-seekers.

Did Jayapal meet with families living in dangerous conditions in our area, in our state, in our country? Is the homeless crisis exacerbated by the Seattle City Council totally resolved, because I still see lots of tents and people sleeping in doorways downtown? Did Jayapal personally meet with those in need in Seattle and assist five families to find a safe place to live and get fed?

Jayapal should get her priorities straight by focusing on her constituents escaping dangerous conditions within her district instead of virtue signaling how much better she is than the president.

Jeff Tanner, Seattle