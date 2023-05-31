Re: “Rep. Derek Kilmer strives for constructive change in Congress” [May 26, Opinion]:

I was happy to read your recognition of the bipartisan work done by Rep. Derek Kilmer on modernizing Congress. I feel fortunate to have such a thoughtful and pragmatic representative in the U.S. House.

But fixing Congress isn’t Rep. Kilmer’s only accomplishment. He’s also worked tirelessly for more jobs on the Olympic Peninsula, including at the major shipyard and small businesses in our communities; to help build resilient infrastructure for communities affected by climate change and sea-level rise; and on saving the precious asset that is Puget Sound. The bipartisan approach you praise is not unusual — it’s how he seems to first try to approach everything because, ultimately, bipartisan actions are what will last.

Thanks for recognizing one of the good things about Congress.

Mike Kelly, Bainbridge Island